President Murmu approves Gallantry awards on Independence Day | Check full list of honourees

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 103 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel.

Gallantry awards: President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry and service medals for personnel from the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, Police, Fire Services, Home Guards, and Civil Defence on the eve of Independence Day. Among the recipients is Indian Army Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra for his bravery in a counter-terrorism operation in Anantnag last year. In total, four individuals, including three army personnel, have been honoured with the Kirti Chakra. Here are the names of those who have received the gallantry medals from the President.

103 medals to Armed Forces and CAPF

President Murmu has approved 103 Gallantry awards to the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel (CAPF). These awards include four Kirti Chakras including three posthumous, 18 Shaurya Chakras including four posthumous, one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 63 Sena Medals (Gallantry) including two posthumous, 11 Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and six Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President has also approved 39 Mention-in-Despatches, including to Army Dog Kent (posthumous) for their significant contributions in different military operations. The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Sahayata, Operation Hifazat, Operation Orchid and Operation Katchal.

Gallantry and Service Medals to 1037 police personnel

A total of 1,037 personnel from the Police, Fire, Home Guards, Civil Defence (HG&CD), and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. Among the 213 Gallantry Medals awarded, 208 have been given to police personnel. This includes 31 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 7 each from Jharkhand, Punjab, and Telangana, 52 from CRPF, 14 from SSB, 10 from CISF, 6 from BSF, with the remaining from other states, union territories, and CAPFs. Additionally, 3 Gallantry Medals and 1 GM have been awarded to personnel from Delhi and Jharkhand Fire Services respectively, and 1 Gallantry Medal has been awarded to Uttar Pradesh HG and CD personnel.

President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

94 President's Medals for distinguished service

Out of these 94 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 75 have been awarded to Police Service, 08 to Fire Service, 08 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and 03 to Correctional Service. Out of 729 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 624 have been awarded to Police Service, 47 to Fire Service, 47 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and 11 to Correctional Service.

The Distinguished Service Medal is awarded for a particularly distinguished record in service. Whereas, the Meritorious Service Medal is awarded for valuable service characterized by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

