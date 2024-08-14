Colonel Manpreet Singh, killed in J-K's Anantnag anti-terror operation, awarded Kirti Chakra posthumously

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Colonel Manpreet Singh was killed in Anantnag on September 13 last year.

Independence Day 2024: Indian Army Colonel Manpreet Singh, who lost his life in a confrontation with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in September 2023, has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra on this Independence Day. Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and Sepoy Pardeep Singh made the ultimate sacrifice in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on September 13 last year.

Four personnel awarded Kirti Chakra

A total of four personnel including three Army men have been awarded the Kirti Chakra. The other two Kirti Chakra recipients from the Army include Rifleman Ravi Kumar and Major M Naidu.

Who was Colonel Manpreet Singh?

Colonel Singh, a highly respected commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit, is remembered as a hero in the most terrorism-affected areas of Larkipora, Zaldoora, and Kokernag in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. Many locals remember him as a symbol of bravery, leadership and selfless sacrifice in these areas that are mainly the Area of Responsibility, or AOR in army parlance, of the 19 RR. His legacy lives on in the hearts of people.

A native of Bharonjian, a small village in Punjab near Chandigarh, Colonel Singh was leading the 19 RR Battalion when he tragically lost his life, just four months away from completing his tenure with the unit.

Col Singh, who is survived by his wife, a six-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter, was a combat veteran and was awarded Sena Medal during his tenure as second-in-command of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, a battalion tasked with ensuring security in South Anantnag, Kokernag and Verinag Achabal including its higher reaches, which have been highly infested with terrorists especially foreign mercenaries in the past.

After his promotion in 2021 as a Colonel, Singh was given a choice to opt for peace area posting. "No Sir" was the prompt reply of Colonel Manpreet Singh when he was offered a peace posting upon his promotion in 2021. Instead, he volunteered to stay and command the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, a battalion credited with major kills of terrorists including Hizbul Mujahideen poster boy Burhan Wani.

Col Singh always wanted to lead from the front and the reason generally given by him was "I have to ensure that every one under my command is safe. A sports enthusiast, Col Singh always believed in uplift of youth and engaged them in sports activities.

