Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad's shooter awarded with President Gallantry medal

Police personnel who eliminated gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad's have been awarded with the President Gallantry medal. According to reports, six members of the STF team that killed Asad and Mohammad Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi on April 13, 2023, received the President's Gallantry Medal. As many as 17 men of UP Police have received President Gallantry medal. President Gallantry medal was given to the team of Navendu Singh and Vimal Kumar Singh who had led the team which encountered Asad.

Asad and his accomplice shooter Mohammad Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi. Asad was caught on CCTV when Umesh Pal was killed and had been on the run for the past about 50 days, police said. Asad and Ghulam, who were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, tried to flee on a motorcycle, police had said. They opened fire at the STF team when it surrounded them and the policemen retaliated, they said, adding the two men were killed in the exchange of fire.

Facing flak over the brazen killing of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 case of a BSP MLA's murder, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on February 25 accused the Samajwadi Party of patronising mafias and vowed to destroy them.