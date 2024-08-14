18 CBI officials awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished, meritorious service | List

Independence Day 2024: The Central government announced on Wednesday that 18 officers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the President of India on the eve of Independence Day.
The President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to six officers and officials, while the Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 12 other officers and officials. Check complete list of awardees below:
President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service
- Pradeep Kumar K, SP, ACB, CBI, Jammu
- Naresh Kumar Sharma, Addl. SP, SU, CBI, New Delhi
- Pramod Kumar, Addl. SP, ACB, CBI, Mumbai
- Mukesh Kumar, Addl. SP, AC-II, CBI, New Delhi
- Ramji Lal Jat, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Jaipur
- Raj Kumar, Head Constable, HO, CBI, New Delhi
Police Medal for Meritorious Service
- Vijayendra Bidari, IPS, Joint Director, IPCU & Coordination (then DIG), CBI, New Delhi
- Mohammad Suvez Haque, IPS, DIG, Administrative Division, CBI, HO, New Delhi
- Tathagat Vardan, Addl. SP, BSFB, CBI, New Delhi
- Krishan Kumar Singh, Dy.SP, ACB, CBI, Ranchi
- Darshan Singh, Inspector, HO, CBI, New Delhi
- Satyajit Halder, ASI, ACB, CBI, Kolkata
- Lalta Prasad, Head Constable, SC-II, CBI, New Delhi
- Subhash Chand, Head Constable, SU, CBI, New Delhi
- Onkardas Vaishnav, Head Constable, STB, CBI, New Delhi
- Sadi Raju Reddy, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Bhubaneswar
- Sivakumar Subraman iyan, Constable, STB, CBI, Chennai
- Sampada Sanjeev Revankar, Steno Grade-I, BSFB, CBI, Mumbai
