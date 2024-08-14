Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
18 CBI officials awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished, meritorious service | List

The government also announced 1,037 service medals for the personnel of Central and state police forces, including 208 medals for gallantry, on the eve of Independence Day.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2024 16:58 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Independence Day 2024: The Central government announced on Wednesday that 18 officers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the President of India on the eve of Independence Day.

The President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to six officers and officials, while the Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 12 other officers and officials. Check complete list of awardees below: 

President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

  1. Pradeep Kumar K, SP, ACB, CBI, Jammu
  2. Naresh Kumar Sharma, Addl. SP, SU, CBI, New Delhi
  3. Pramod Kumar, Addl. SP, ACB, CBI, Mumbai
  4. Mukesh Kumar, Addl. SP, AC-II, CBI, New Delhi
  5. Ramji Lal Jat, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Jaipur 
  6. Raj Kumar, Head Constable, HO, CBI, New Delhi

Image Source : INDIA TVPresident's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

Police Medal for Meritorious Service 

  • Vijayendra Bidari, IPS, Joint Director, IPCU & Coordination (then DIG), CBI, New Delhi
  • Mohammad Suvez Haque, IPS, DIG, Administrative Division, CBI, HO, New Delhi
  • Tathagat Vardan, Addl. SP, BSFB, CBI, New Delhi
  • Krishan Kumar Singh, Dy.SP, ACB, CBI, Ranchi
  • Darshan Singh, Inspector, HO, CBI, New Delhi
  • Satyajit Halder, ASI, ACB, CBI, Kolkata
  • Lalta Prasad, Head Constable, SC-II, CBI, New Delhi
  • Subhash Chand, Head Constable, SU, CBI, New Delhi
  • Onkardas Vaishnav, Head Constable, STB, CBI, New Delhi
  • Sadi Raju Reddy, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Bhubaneswar
  • Sivakumar Subraman iyan, Constable, STB, CBI, Chennai 
  • Sampada Sanjeev Revankar, Steno Grade-I, BSFB, CBI, Mumbai

Image Source : INDIA TVPolice Medal for Meritorious Service

Also Read: Police personnel who eliminated don Atiq Ahmed's son Asad awarded with President Gallantry medal

Also Read: PM Modi to lead 78th Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort | Full details of his itinerary

