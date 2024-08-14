18 CBI officials awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished, meritorious service | List

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Independence Day 2024: The Central government announced on Wednesday that 18 officers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the President of India on the eve of Independence Day.

The President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to six officers and officials, while the Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 12 other officers and officials. Check complete list of awardees below:

President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

Pradeep Kumar K, SP, ACB, CBI, Jammu Naresh Kumar Sharma, Addl. SP, SU, CBI, New Delhi Pramod Kumar, Addl. SP, ACB, CBI, Mumbai Mukesh Kumar, Addl. SP, AC-II, CBI, New Delhi Ramji Lal Jat, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Jaipur Raj Kumar, Head Constable, HO, CBI, New Delhi

Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Vijayendra Bidari, IPS, Joint Director, IPCU & Coordination (then DIG), CBI, New Delhi

Mohammad Suvez Haque, IPS, DIG, Administrative Division, CBI, HO, New Delhi

Tathagat Vardan, Addl. SP, BSFB, CBI, New Delhi

Krishan Kumar Singh, Dy.SP, ACB, CBI, Ranchi

Darshan Singh, Inspector, HO, CBI, New Delhi

Satyajit Halder, ASI, ACB, CBI, Kolkata

Lalta Prasad, Head Constable, SC-II, CBI, New Delhi

Subhash Chand, Head Constable, SU, CBI, New Delhi

Onkardas Vaishnav, Head Constable, STB, CBI, New Delhi

Sadi Raju Reddy, Head Constable, ACB, CBI, Bhubaneswar

Sivakumar Subraman iyan, Constable, STB, CBI, Chennai

Sampada Sanjeev Revankar, Steno Grade-I, BSFB, CBI, Mumbai

