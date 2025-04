MS Dhoni to lead CSK as Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL 2025 CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to injury. MS Dhoni is set to lead the team for the rest of the season as CSK aim to end their losing streak in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a huge blow as their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni will lead CSK for the rest of the season. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development on the eve of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday (April 11) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. More to follow...