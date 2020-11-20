Image Source : PIXABAY Cow slaughter ban will soon be a reality in Karnataka: BJP leader CT Ravi (image used for representational purpose only)

Cow slaughter ban would be a reality in Karnataka in the near future, the BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Friday. Taking to twitter, the former Karnataka Minister, who is in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa and poll-bound Tamil Nadu, said a law banning cow slaughter would be passed in the upcoming Assembly session.

"Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future. I have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get "The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill" passed in the Cabinet and present the same in the upcoming Assembly Session," the Chikkamagaluru MLA tweeted.

In have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get "The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill" passed in the Cabinet and present the same in upcoming Assembly Session. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 20, 2020

Earlier this month, two alleged cow slaughterers were injured in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after they tried to escape when they were taken to a spot where they claimed to have hidden weapons used for slaughtering cattle.

20 out of 28 states in India currently have various laws regulating act of slaughtered cow, prohibiting the slaughter or sale of cows. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and West Bengal are the states where there are no restrictions on cow slaughter.

