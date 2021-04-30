Friday, April 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID: Rajnath Singh grants emergency financial powers to armed forces

COVID: Rajnath Singh grants emergency financial powers to armed forces

Under these powers, vice chiefs of armed forces will be able to clear procurement proposals, officials said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2021 19:40 IST
COVID-19, Rajnath Singh , defence minister, emergency financial powers, armed forces, coronavirus pa
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Rajnath Singh grants emergency financial powers to armed forces amid coronavirus.

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces that will allow formation commanders to make urgent procurement to set up health facilities for COVID-19 patients.

Under these powers, vice chiefs of armed forces will be able to clear procurement proposals, officials said.

Singh's office said he invoked special provisions and granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces to empower them to speed up efforts in the nationwide fight against COVID-19.

"These powers will help Formation Commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities/ hospitals and to undertake procurement/ repair of eqpt/ items/ material/ stores, besides provisioning of various services and works required to support the ongoing effort against COVID," his office tweeted.

Also Read: IAF aircraft delivers supplies to Lucknow for setting up COVID hospital

Also Read: Air Force on 24X7 readiness to help in COVID-19 relief operations: IAF chief Bhadauria tells PM Modi

 

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X