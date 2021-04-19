COVID-19: Maharashtra records 58,924 fresh cases, over 350 deaths

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 58,924 fresh cases.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 58,924 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 38,98,262.

The death toll increased to 60,824 with 351 new fatalities. As many as 52,412 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 31,59,240.

The number of active cases stands at 6,76,520.

Mumbai recorded 7,381 new cases and 57 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 5,86,867 and the death toll to 12,412.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 81.04 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.56 per cent.

Currently, 37,43,968 patients are in home quarantine and 27,081 are in institutional quarantine.

