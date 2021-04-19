COVID-19: Maharashtra villagers make goats wear masks to keep virus away

Image Source : INDIA TV. Maharashtra villagers keeping animals safe by putting masks on their faces.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus pandemic across nation, the villagers of Maharashtra's Nanded district have started taking extra precautionary measures in order to protect their livestocks.

Farmers of Mahur tehsil are shielding and safeguarding goats by making them wear the face masks. While taking the goats towards jungle they remove their masks and while taking them towards the village area they again put mask on their faces.

Farmers are saying that this will help their animals in getting full protection from COVID-19.

The situation of coronavirus is very grim in the state of Maharashtra as the locals are facing scarcity of beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders etc.

The administration and concerned authorities are penalising the locals heavily for not wearing face masks. Till date, they have received the punishment amount in almost crores across the state.

Maharashtra reported 68,631 new COVID-19 cases and 500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

While, India overall reported 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,50,61,919. There are 19,29,329 active cases in the country at present while 1,29,53,821 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll is at 1,78, 769. As many as 12,38,52,566 people have been vaccinated so far.

