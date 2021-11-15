COVID-19: Kerala reports 4,547 new cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Health worker collects swab sample of a construction worker for a COVID-19 test.

Kerala reported 4,547 new covid-19 cases and 57 related deaths on Monday, taking the total affected in the state to 50,65,619 and the death toll to 35,877.

The state health department has tested 50,638 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards of 39 local self government bodies across Kerala with a weekly infection population ratio of over ten per cent.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases today--709, followed by Ernakulam and Kozhikode with 616 and 568 new infections, respectively.

"Currently, there are 64,738 active Covid-19 cases in the state out of which only seven per cent of patients are admitted to various hospitals," the health department said in a release.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections, with 6,866 persons recuperating from the disease on Monday, taking the total cured in the state to 49,64,375.

Out of those who were found infected today, the health department said, 12 reached the state from outside while 4,234 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 274 are yet to be traced, while 27 health workers are among the infected, the release said.

There are 2,22,466 persons under observation in the state out of which 5,383 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Delhi reports 16 new cases, one death

ALSO READ: India records 10,229 new Covid cases; active cases decline to 1,34,096

Latest India News