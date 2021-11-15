COVID-19: Delhi reports 16 new cases, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test in New Delhi.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has registered a decline and stands at 0.04%

There are 337 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 164 are in home isolation

With a 98.23% of Covid recovery rate, the active cases rate in Delhi has climbed to 0.024%

Delhi reported 16 cases of coronavirus on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.40 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,095. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only three deaths due to the infection in November so far. Last month, four people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 37,495 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 27 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.04 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 36 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent. On Saturday, 56 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,40,440 in the national capital, including 14,15,008 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 337, of which 164 are in home isolation.

