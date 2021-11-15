Delhi: Dengue cases surge to over 5,270, highest count since 2015

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SDMC workers fumigate in a locality during the launch of a campaign against Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya, in New Delhi

Nearly 2,570 fresh cases have been logged in the last week

Delhi Dengue Cases: Dengue cases have surged to over 5,270 in the national capital this season, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in Delhi in a year since 2015, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Nearly 2,570 fresh cases have been logged in the last week, however, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases, 5,277 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 13, which is the highest count in a year since 2015.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), the report stated.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, during which the number of reported cases crossed 10,600 in October alone, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

Of the dengue cases in Delhi this year, 3,740 were reported in the first 13 days of November. In October, 1,196 cases were reported.

The total number of cases this year till November 6 stood at 2,708 and the official death toll due to dengue was nine. In September, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in three years.

This is also the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the national capital since 2017, when the officially reported death count was 10.

