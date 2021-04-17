COVID-19: Indian Army to reduce physical attendance in its offices by 50 per cent

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL. Indian Army to reduce physical attendance in its offices.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Army on Friday has issued directions to reduce physical attendance in its offices by 50 per cent. Those attending offices have been told to stagger timings, ensure all COVID-19 protocols and avoid crowding.

The directions stipulated that meetings or conferences should be done virtually as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Paramilitary forces have almost witnessed a five-fold increase in active COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days. On April 5, jawans who had tested positive for the virus in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were 522 while now the tally had gone up to 2,915.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.17 lakh new cases and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As many as 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India taking the total coronavirus tally to 1,42,91,917. The active number of cases stands at 15,69,743.

