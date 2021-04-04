Sunday, April 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. To empower Kashmiri women, Army gives training in tailoring

News Videos

To empower Kashmiri women, Army gives training in tailoring

In order to make women self-dependent, the Army is running skills development training centres for women in the district of Jammu and Kashmir.
JandK Baramulla Women Empowerment Defence Ministry Men Empowerment Centre

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News