Posters should not be affixed outside homes of COVID patients: Supreme Court

Image Source : PTI Taking note of Centre's guidelines, SC says posters should not be affixed outside homes of COVID patients

Taking note of the Centre's guidelines, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said authorities should not affiix posters and signage outside the homes of coronavirus patients across the country. The apex court, however, added that such posters can be affixed only in specific cases when the competent authority issues specific directions under the Disaster Management Act.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said this in its verdict on a plea seeking directions to do away with the practice of pasting posters outside the homes of those infected by the coronavirus.

The bench, also comprising justices RS Reddy and MR Shah, disposed of the plea, saying the Centre has already issued guidelines, and therefore, states and union territories should not affix such posters.

The Centre had earlier told the top court that its guidelines do not contain any instructions regarding affixing posters and signage outside the homes of COVID-19 patients, and there cannot be any stigma attached to it.

