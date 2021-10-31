COVID: Delhi reports 45 new coronavirus cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,751 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 45 cases of coronavirus on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,091. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,751 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.08 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 37 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. On Friday, 37 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,870 in the national capital. So far, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered, the bulletin said. The number of active cases is 348, of which 142 are in home isolation.

