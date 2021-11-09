COVID-19: Delhi reports 33 new cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter at New Delhi railway station.

Delhi reported 33 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.40 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,091. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 51,130 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 26 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.06 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 25 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. On Sunday, 47 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,40,176 in the national capital, including 14,14,736 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 349, of which 164 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ: Over 109 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country so far: Mansukh Mandaviya

ALSO READ: Karnataka govt issues COVID-19 guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra

Latest India News