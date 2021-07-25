Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Delhi records 66 new cases, 2 deaths

Delhi recorded 66 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,043. Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 72 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.09 percent.

On Saturday, Delhi had logged 66 cases and zero deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 58 cases and one death, while on Thursday the daily infection tally was 49 with one death.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 70,758 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,910 in the national capital, including 14,10,288 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 579, of which 167 are in home isolation.

