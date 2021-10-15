Friday, October 15, 2021
     
Over 100 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 10.53 cr balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2021 13:30 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

More than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 10.53 crore (10,53,11,155) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

