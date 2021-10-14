Thursday, October 14, 2021
     
Covid-19: India resumes vaccine supply to neighboring countries, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs said that coronavirus vaccines were already sent to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Iran already.

New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2021 18:39 IST
India has resumed COVID-19 vaccine supply globally, and the neighboring countries will get the first priority, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

The MEA further said that coronavirus vaccines were sent to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Iran already. 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, more than 97.79 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

