Jammu and Kashmir achieves 100 percent coverage of first dose of Covid vaccine

Image Source : PTI Teachers and students wait for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive for them, at a school in Srinagar.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved the milestone of 100 per cent coverage of the first dose COVID-19 vaccine for the age group of above 18 years old across all 20 districts, Jammu & Kashmir Administration said on Thursday.

As many as 82,229 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered in the UT to 1,34,94,675, the official data said.

Meanwhile, J-K registered 93 new positive coronavirus cases on Thursday -- 21 from Jammu division and 72 from Kashmir division.

Srinagar reported the highest of 47 cases, followed by 12 in Baramulla.

The number of active cases was 935, while 3,25,473 patients have recovered from the disease.

The total number of deaths due to the virus was 4,426 as no fresh death took place in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, it was Goa which has achieved 100 per cent vaccine coverage of the first dose in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

