COVID-19: Kerala logs 9,246 new cases, 96 deaths

Kerala reported 9,246 fresh COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths on Thursday, taking the total caseload in the state to 48,29,944 and fatalities to 26,667.

With 10,952 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 47,06,856 and the active cases dropped to 95,828, a state government release said.

As many as 88,733 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,363, followed by Ernakulam 1,332 and Thrissur 1,045.

Of the new cases, 52 were health workers, 39 were from outside the state, and 8,808 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 347.

There are currently 3,33,634 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,22,648 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 10,986 in hospitals.

