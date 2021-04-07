India to begin COVID vaccination at workplaces from April 11

Image Source : FILE/PTI India may begin COVID vaccination at workplaces from April 11

The government will begin COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces for those above 45 years of age, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the government has allowed vaccination at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries.

"In order to increase access of vaccines to these populations (45 years and above) COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (public and private) having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID vaccination centre. Such workplace vaccination centres may be launched across states/UTs from 11th April 2021," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

On March 23, the government had announced the opening of vaccination against COVID-19 for all people above 45 years of age from April 1.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

On February 24, the government announced kickstarting of the vaccination process from March 1 for people above 60 years of age and those more than 45 years having comorbidities.

READ MORE: As Maharashtra battles tsunami-like Covid second wave, migrants pack-up again

Latest India News