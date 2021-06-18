Studies show after Covid vaccination chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80%: Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI There are 513 districts with COVID-19 positivity rate less than 5 per cent

Studies have shown that following vaccination the chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80 per cent even after contracting Covid and oxygen requirement comes down to 8 per cent, the Centre said on Friday.

Almost 85 per cent decline has been noted in daily new cases since the highest reported peak on May 7, it said. About 78.6 per cent decline has been recorded in total active Covid-19 cases since the peak reported on May 10, it added.

“Studies show that chances of hospitalization are 75-80% less in vaccinated individuals. The possibility of such individuals needing oxygen support is around 8% and the risk of ICU admission is only 6% in vaccinated persons,” Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said.

ALSO READ: Delhi reports 165 new Covid cases; active count below 2,500

ALSO READ: 'Will hasten 3rd wave': HC on Covid protocols violation in markets as Delhi unlocks

A sharp decline of 81 per cent has been noted in weekly case positivity rate. It was the highest at 21.6 per cent between April 30-May 6, the government said. There are 513 districts with COVID-19 positivity rate less than 5 per cent, it said.

“In rural areas, the seropositivity rate is 56% in persons below 18 years of age & 63% in persons above 18. The information show that the children were infected but it was very mild. Only isolated cases of infection may occur in children (during 3rd wave of COVID),” Paul said.

Latest India News