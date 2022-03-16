In a much better position to fight pandemic, says PM Modi as vaccination for 12-14 age group begins

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights PM Modi said India's Covid vaccination drive science-driven, people-powered

PM Modi informed that India has administered over 180 crore doses

He also said India's vaccination efforts have made the global fight against Covid stronger

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged youngsters in the age group 12-14 years and those above 60 to get precautionary doses of Covid vaccine. In a series of tweets shared in the morning, PM Modi said that India's vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science-driven.

"Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated," he tweeted.

"India’s vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science driven. We began work to create vaccines in early 2020, to protect our citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic," Modi tweeted.

He lauded scientists, innovators and the private sector for their support to make the vaccination drive a huge success.

"The manner in which our scientists, innovators and the private sector rose to the occasion is commendable. In late 2020, I had visited three of our vaccine manufacturers and got firsthand details of their efforts to protect our citizens," he said.

India's vaccination drive started in January 2021 with doctors, healthcare and frontline workers. "The aim was to ensure those at the forefront of the fight against COVID get proper protection at the earliest," PM said.

In March 2021, vaccination was opened to those above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities. Later, the vaccination opened for all those above 18.

"It should make every Indian proud that the vaccines are free of cost for those who want it," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Today, India has administered over 180 crore doses, which includes over 9 crore doses in the age group of 15-17 and over 2 crore precaution doses. This forms an important protective shield for our citizens against COVID-19. Over the last year, India’s vaccination drive has been people powered. Unlike other nations where we are witnessing a lot of vaccine hesitancy, people here have not only taken their doses but also urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This is heartening to see," he tweeted.

PM Modi also took the opportunity to appreciate state governments for their support towards India’s vaccination drive.

"Several states, especially the hill states and those where tourism is important, have achieved near total vaccination coverage and several big states have also done well," he said.

The Prime Minister then said that India’s vaccination efforts have made the global fight against COVID-19 stronger. "In line with India’s ethos of caring for the entire planet, we sent vaccines to several nations under the Vaccine Maitri programme."

He also urged people to follow all COVID related precautions. "Today, India has many ‘Made in India’ vaccines. We have also granted approval to other vaccines after a due process of evaluation. We are in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic."

The inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 started on Wednesday with Corbevax vaccine. Besides, the government has also decided to waive the condition of comorbidity for those above 60 years in order to receive the precaution dose.

READ MORE: Vaccination for children aged 12-14 begins, all aged above 60 eligible for precaution dose

Latest India News