COVID-19: Weekend lockdown duration extended by a day Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Varanasi: Deserted view of Godowlia Crossing during the weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the duration of weekend lockdown in the state to tackle soaring Covid-19 cases. Restrictions will now be in place for three days instead of two days. As per the latest order, restrictions will start at 8 pm on Friday and will remain in place for the next three days till Monday.

As per the latest order, there will be a complete lockdown on every Saturday, Sunday and Monday in the state. The restrictions will be lifted on Tuesday morning at 7 am.

"The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday night 8 pm till Tuesday morning 7 am," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal said. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Night curfew will continue to be in force in all the 75 districts from 8 pm to 7 am daily. The order said that only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown and night curfew.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Currently, the state has more than 1.80 lakh active cases.

