COVID-19: Weekend lockdown duration extended by a day Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the duration of weekend lockdown in the state to tackle soaring Covid-19 cases. Restrictions will now be in place for three days instead of two days. As per the latest order, restrictions will start at 8 pm on Friday and will remain in place for the next three days till Monday.
As per the latest order, there will be a complete lockdown on every Saturday, Sunday and Monday in the state. The restrictions will be lifted on Tuesday morning at 7 am.
"The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday night 8 pm till Tuesday morning 7 am," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal said. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Night curfew will continue to be in force in all the 75 districts from 8 pm to 7 am daily. The order said that only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown and night curfew.
Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Currently, the state has more than 1.80 lakh active cases.
READ MORE: Weekend lockdown imposed in Uttar Pradesh, night curfew in all districts to arrest Covid-19 spread
READ MORE: India records new high of 3.79 lakh COVID cases, over 3,600 deaths in last 24 hours