Covid-19 Updates: India reports 3,325 fresh infections, active cases decrease to 44,175

Image Source : PTI Covid-19 Updates: India reports 3,325 fresh infections, active covid cases decrease to 44,175

Covid-19 Updates: Indian on Tuesday logged 3,325 fresh infections. In addition to this, the active cases have dipped to 44,175 from 47,246 as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. However, the death toll hiked to 5,31,564 with 17 deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,52,996) The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,77,257 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(with inputs from PTI)

