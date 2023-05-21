Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19 update: India records 756 new infections, active cases in country decrease to 8115

India has recorded 756 new coronavirus infections while the number of active cases has decreased to 8,115 from 8,675, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,832 with eight deaths which incorporates two deaths accommodated by Kerala, the information refreshed at 8 am stated.

The Coronavirus case count was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,461).

There are currently 0 active cases. The national recovery rate for COVID-19 is 98.80%, representing 2% of all infections. the ministry said.

The number of individuals who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,44,46,514 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

As per the ministry's site, 220.66 crore dosages of Coronavirus immunisation have been directed in the nation such a long ways under the cross country immunisation drive.

WHO recommends new Covid shots should target only XBB variants

On May 18, the World Health Organisation (WHO) made the recommendation that the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines should no longer contain the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, as all of the vaccines currently in use do, but rather a different version of the virus to better match the variants that are currently in circulation.

Currently, this indicates a virus belonging to the XBB.1 family, which is responsible for the majority of new COVID-19 infections worldwide.

The gathering that made the proposal, called WHO's Technical Advisory Group on Coronavirus Antibody Arrangement, recommended that the XBB.1.5 variation be remembered for the following immunisation.

Also Read | COVID-19: India logs 1,272 fresh infections, active cases dip to 15,515

Also Read | Covid19: India logs 656 new infections; active cases drop to 13,037

Latest India News