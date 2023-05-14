COVID-19: India logs 1,272 fresh infections, active cases dip to 15,515

Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India logs 1,272 fresh infections

New Delhi: India has logged 1,272 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have decreased to 15,515 according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674).

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,770 with three new fatalities of which deaths were reported from Punjab, one was from West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.78 per cent. While the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,33,389 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Latest India News