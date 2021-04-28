Image Source : PTI Covid-19 impact: Special trains cancelled on Konkan route

Several special trains on the Konkan railway route have been temporarily cancelled to due to reduced passenger traffic in the backdrop of the spread of Covid-19.

Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani superfast bi-weekly special from April 30

Madgaon- Nizamuddin Rajdhani bi-weekly special from May 2,

Karmali- Mumbai CSMT Tejas superfast special from April 28

Mumbai-CSMT-Karmali Tejas superfast special from April 29

Mangaluru central-Lokmanya Tilak daily superfast special from April 29

Lokmanya Tilak-Mangaluru central daily superfast special from April 30

Madgaon-Mangaluru central reserved express special from April 29

Mangaluru Central-Madgaon reserved express special from April 29

India reported a record of 3,60,960 new infections on Wednesday, bringing its total to over 1.79 crores. Deaths also rose by a record 3,293 to 2,01,187.

ALSO READ |​ COVID-19: Puducherry extends lockdown till May 3

Latest India News