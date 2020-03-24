Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Goa CM announces complete lockdown till March 31

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus spread. Earlier, the chief minister had urged tourists to not visit the state before March 31 and now the government has expanded the restrictions in the state.

Last week, Goa Government had locked down its inter-state borders to mass passenger and tourist traffic as well as imposed section 144 CrPC to prevent mass gatherings.

"Tourists should not come to Goa before March 31. Beaches, restaurants and many public places will remain closed, in the wake of COVID19," said Pramod Sawant.

Meanwhile, Goa Hotel and Restaurant Association has appealed all hotels to pull their shutters down to combat coronavirus pandemic.

So far, no case of coronavirus has been reported in Goa while the neighbouring states -- Karnataka and Maharashtra are among the highly affected states due to COVID-19.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown possible in future, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Don't come to Goa before March 31, Goa CM tells tourists