Coronavirus: Don't come to Goa before March 31, Goa CM tells tourists

With Coronavirus infections inching towards 300 in the country, everyone is scurrying to shield themselves and their loved ones from the deadly disease. Home quarantines and sanitiser purchase has left little time for anyone to think about a vacation. But even if you are thinking about one, you'll have to strike Goa off your list as Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa himself has urged tourists to not visit the state before March 31.

"Tourists should not come to Goa before March 31. Beaches, restaurants and many public places will remain closed, in wake of #COVID19," said Pramod Sawant. He was quoted by news agency ANI.

On Saturday, Goa Government locked down its inter-state borders to mass passenger and tourist traffic as well as imposed section 144 CrPC to prevent mass gatherings.

Meanwhile, Goa Hotel and Restaurant Association has appealed all hotels to pull their shutters down to combat Coronavirus pandemic.

"Goa Hotel and Restaurant Association requests each and every establishment in Goa to take adequate precautions at their places of business in order to help eradicate COVID-19," president of the Association Gaurish Dhond said on Saturday, ahead Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'janata curfew' on March 22.

"Kindly close down all our establishments on Sunday (March 22) and could review the situation from Monday, as to whether we need to continue to shut down at least till March 31. Safety of our staff and employees is also important," he added.

