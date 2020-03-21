'Stay where you are': PM Modi's appeal to migrant workers on eve of 'janata curfew'

Image Source : PTI A file photo of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon migrants workers across the nation to stay put in the current cities of residence, and not flee for their homes, in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

"It is my appeal to the brothers and sisters earning their livelihoods in cities to not flee for their homes in villages. Travelling in a crowded manner will only increase the risk of the spread of the virus. Stay where you are. Don't increase the problems of your families," the PM said in a series of tweets, on the eve of countrywide 'Janata curfew'.

मेरी सबसे प्रार्थना है कि आप जिस शहर में हैं, कृपया कुछ दिन वहीं रहिए। इससे हम सब इस बीमारी को फैलने से रोक सकते हैं। रेलवे स्टेशनों, बस अड्डों पर भीड़ लगाकर हम अपनी सेहत के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। कृपया अपनी और अपने परिवार की चिंता करिए, आवश्यक न हो तो अपने घर से बाहर न निकलिए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

"Please stay where you are. We all have to join hands to prevent this virus from spreading. Please don't increase the chances of spreading the virus by gathering at railway stations and bus terminals. Please consider the well-being of your family members. Don't venture out of your homes unless necessary," the PM said in another tweet.

The PM's appeal came hours before the nationwide curfew kicks in at 7 am on Sunday, scheduled to last till 9 pm. Railways and bus services will run in restricted capacities on the day. Similar measures have been announced by state governments across the country, in a bid to check the spread of the virus.

While the official figures from the health ministry put the overall count of cases at 284, reports of more number of people having been infected by COVID-19 kept coming in as the day progressed. India has so far reported four deaths due to COVID-19.

