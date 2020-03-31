COVID-19: Assam reports first positive case of coronavirus in Silchar

Image Source : FILE COVID-19: Assam reports first positive case of coronavirus

A 52-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam's Silchar on Tuesday, making it the first case of coronavirus infection in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The patient's condition is currently stable, Sarma said in a tweet.

Responding to queries on Twitter about the patient's travel history and other details, the minister said that all "needful follow up was being done".

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Jharkhand reports first positive case of coronavirus

ALSO READ | Chandigarh reports first COVID-19 fatality; Punjab death toll mounts to 4