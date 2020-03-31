Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
COVID-19: Assam reports first positive case of coronavirus in Silchar

A 52-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam's Silchar on Tuesday, making it the first case of coronavirus infection in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 

Guwahati Published on: March 31, 2020 19:58 IST
A 52-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam's Silchar on Tuesday, making it the first case of coronavirus infection in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The patient's condition is currently stable, Sarma said in a tweet.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Responding to queries on Twitter about the patient's travel history and other details, the minister said that all "needful follow up was being done".

