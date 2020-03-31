COVID-19: Jharkhand reports first positive case of coronavirus

Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
A young woman with travel history to Malaysia has tested positive for coronavirus infection, which is the first such case in Jharkhand, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Ranchi Updated on: March 31, 2020 17:42 IST
A young woman with travel history to Malaysia has tested positive for coronavirus infection, which is the first such case in Jharkhand, a senior officer said on Tuesday. "There is one confirmed case of coronavirus in the state" Nitin Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary, told IANS.

According to Health Department sources, the patient has been admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Till now, 274 samples of suspected coronavirus cases have been taken in Jharkhand, out of which 266 are negative one positive. The report of rest seven are awaited.

The department has set up 557-bed isolation ward for coronavrus patients, including 96 in medical colleges, 200 in Sadar Hospital and another 261 in private hospitals. The state has also prepared 1,469-bed quarantine centres.

