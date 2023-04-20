COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 1,113 new cases, three deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron is the dominant strain in Maharashtra.

COVID-19 surge in India: Maharashtra reported 1,113 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department bulletin said on Thursday. With the fresh additions, the state currently has 6,129 active cases. The state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,59,506.

The bulletin said 1,083 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 80,04,835. The state's case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent. Out of 8,68,50,901 laboratory samples 81,59,506 were tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron dominant strain

The bulletin said at present the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron is the dominant strain in the state. The number of patients detected with this variant stood at 681, while five deaths linked to the strain have been reported in the state.

The health bulletin said since January 1 this year, the state has recorded 75 COVID-19 deaths and 73.33 per cent of these fatalities have occurred in patients above 60 years of age. It said 71 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, while 9 per cent did not have any additional illness and data was not available for 34 per cent of the deceased, said the department.

COVID cases in India

Meanwhile, India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, Union Health Ministry data said today (April 20). The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent. Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,61, 476 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

