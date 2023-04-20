COVID Arcturus variant or XBB.1.16: What is it; know its symptoms in adults and children

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Virus (Picture for representation)

India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with Delhi logging six deaths along with 1,757 new cases on Wednesday. This surge is largely driven by the Arcturus variant, also known as XBB.1.16, which is a subvariant of the Omicron variant.

Arcturus is more transmissible and immune-evasive than its predecessors, and it may escape immunity acquired by previous infections or vaccines. Although the disease caused by the variant is largely mild, it can cause slightly different symptoms in vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

What is Arcturus Variant?

The Arcturus variant, also known as XBB.1.16, is a highly mutated subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It was first detected in India in 2023 and has more potential to infect individuals.

How is Arcturus Causing COVID Surge?

The Arcturus variant is currently driving the surge in cases in India and is present in 29 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring this variant.

Arcturus or XBB.1.16 Variant: How Big is the Threat?

The Arcturus variant is an Omicron subvariant that carries the ability to spread faster than all the previous strains of the virus. It is similar to the XBB.1.5 variant but has an additional mutation that makes it more contagious. Although it is dominant in India and spreading quickly across the states, the rate of hospitalization is still low and most of the symptoms associated with this variant are manageable.

What Are the Symptoms of Arcturus or XBB.1.16 Variant?

The symptoms of the Arcturus variant are similar to those of previous strains of COVID-19 and include the following.

Fever, body pain, headache, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, cough, and chest congestion are common symptoms.

Children may experience high fever, cough, and itchy conjunctivitis or pinkeye.

Precautions

To avoid the spread of the Arcturus variant, individuals should follow the same COVID protocols as before.

Follow COVID protocols such as wearing masks in public spaces and avoiding crowded areas.

Maintain good hand hygiene, keep hand sanitizer handy, and get vaccinated if unvaccinated to prevent the spread of the variant.

Latest Health News