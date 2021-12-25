Expert panel gives nod to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin jab for kids aged 12 and above

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Expert panel gives nod to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin jab for kids aged 12-18 years

Bharat Biotech on Saturday received approval for emergency use authorization of the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine for children in the 12-18 years age group by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI), said authorities.

Covaxin is now the second vaccine cleared for use for children in India. In August, The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval for emergency-use authorization of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine, the Union Ministry of Science and Technology said. The world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 will be administered in humans including children and adults 12 years and above, the ministry said.

