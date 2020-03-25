Image Source : AP Coronavirus: 33-year-old man with no travel history tests positive in UP's Pilibhit

A 33-year-old man of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district has been tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The man doesn't have any travel history, this makes it a confirmed case of COVID-19 contact transmission.

Earlier, a 45-year-old woman who had returned from Mecca along with a group of 37 people, tested positive in Pilibhit.

So far, a total of 34 positive cases of COVID-19 has been found in Uttar Pradesh. It is among the highly-affected coronavirus states in India.

This is a developing story...

