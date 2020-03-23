Pilibhit woman tests COVID-19 positive after returning from Mecca

Pilibhit woman found coronavirus positive after returning from Mecca. (Representational image)

A woman with travel history from Mecca has been tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. The 45-year-old woman recently returned from Mecca along with a group of 37 people. Her samples were sent to Lucknow after she started showing COVID-19 symptoms. She has been admitted to a hospital in Pilibhit and kept in isolation while the group of 36 people, who travelled with the woman, have been quarantined and will be tested for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to all citizens of the state to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of coronavirus. On Sunday, lockdown was imposed in 80 districts across the country including 16 in UP.

The UP government has enforced lockdown in 16 districts of the state in the first phase in view of the pandemic. Asking people to follow government's instruction, CM Adityanath said, "I appeal to all of you to take lockdown seriously. Stay indoors, protect yourself, save your family. Everyone is requested to follow the instructions, rules and laws and work with the government in the fight against the epidemic. Stay alert, be aware." Senior officials are monitoring the situation to ensure that people stay indoors during this period.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously. Taking to his Twitter, Modi wrote, "many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed."

ALSO READ | Greater Noida society in lockdown after two test Coronavirus positive

ALSO REDA | Coronavirus: 70 drugs, used for treating other ailments may be effective against COVID-19