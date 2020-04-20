Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Newborn tests positive for COVID-19 in Nagaur (Representational Image)

A newborn baby has tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, an official said Monday. "The baby born on Saturday is coronavirus positive. Her mother, father and other family members too are COVID-19 patients," Nagaur chief medical and health officer Dr Sukumar Kashyap said.

Dr Shadab Ali, in-charge of Basni primary health centre where the pregnant woman was admitted, informed the family that the newborn was coronavirus positive. The test report of the baby came on Sunday.

In Nagaur, 59 people have tested positive so far. A 62-year-old man from the district, who was admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur, died on Sunday night.

