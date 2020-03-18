Coronavirus: Public gatherings above 50 people restricted in Gurugram

India TV breaking

Authorities in Gurugram on Wednesday ordered a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 persons, as the city reported its second coronavirus case earlier in the day. Harayana's first coronavirus case was reported from Gurugram on Monday, after a woman with travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia, tested positive for the new strain of the virus. The second case was reported from the satellite city as well, after a man who had returned from London 11 days ago also tested positive for the virus.

The order by the district magistrate came in the wake of the surge in the cases of coronavirus across the country.

Earlier in the day, the state government also issued an advisory asking all the MNCs, BPOs, IT companies and other offices operating from the District Gurugram to order their employees to work from home.

Also read: Pakistan foreign minister in quarantine after return from China