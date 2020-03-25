Telangana reports 3 new COVID-19 positive cases, total mounts to 39 in state

Image Source : PTI Telangana reports 3 new COVID-19 positive cases

Three fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 39, according to a bulletin issued by the state government late Tuesday night. A 64-year-old woman, a resident of Hyderabad who came into contact with one of the previous positive cases, is among the new patients. A 57-year-old man and another woman from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, both of whom came into contact with positive cases, also tested positive for coronavirus, the media bulletin said.

The process of contamination has started in the residential areas of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Rangareddy district areas, the bulletin said.

None of the three patients had a recent history of travel abroad.

The 39 cases include the very first patient in the state who was discharged after recovery.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 562 on Wednesday, while the active cases stood at 512, the Health Ministry data reported.

The announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21-day nationwide lockdown from Tuesday midnight in view of the coronavirus threat led to panic-buying of essential items in many parts of the national capital.

The prime minister appealed to people not to panic, saying thronging shops will pose the risk of spread of COVID-19.

"There is absolutely no need to panic; the Centre and states will work together to ensure availability of essential commodities, medicines, etc," he said.

However, people fearing shortage and rise in prices of the commodities queued up in front of grocery stores, vegetable vendors and medical shops.

"I had already purchased groceries and other items to meet my family's needs until March 31. I need more items now as the lockdown has been extended," Amit Prakash, who was standing outside a grocery store in Laxmi Nagar, said.

Hectic-buying of food items which started after the 'Janta curfew' on Sunday and announcement of a lockdown by the Delhi government intensified shortly after the prime minister announced the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday.

