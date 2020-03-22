Image Source : PTI Coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi urges pharma industry to manufacture COVID-19 testing kits

As the number of cases are exponentially rising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture the testing kits.

While interacting with the leaders of the pharma industry, Modi said that the Centre has already approved schemes worth Rs. 14000 crore for production of critical drugs and medical equipment.

Modi took to Twitter and said: "In order to ensure production of critical drugs and medical equipment, the Centre has already approved schemes worth Rs. 14,000 crore, We will also work to maintain the supply of APIs. Urged pharma industry to manufacture COVID-19 testing kits on a war footing."

In a video conference with various stakeholder associated with the pharmaceuticals industry, Modi reviewed preparations to combat COVID-19. He said that this sector has a key role in creating healthier India.

"I am sure the pharma industry will not only ensure the maintenance of supply lines of essential medicines, medical kits and equipment, but also in a time as critical as this, they will focus on innovation and cutting-edge research," he said in a tweet.

According to an official release, the Prime Minister said that pharma producers and distributors have a crucial role to play in combating the challenge of COVID-19. He said that not only does the industry need to ensure maintenance of supply lines of essential medicines, medical kits and equipment, it should also try to come up with new and innovating solutions.

He said that the government is committed to helping the industry in maintaining the supply of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), Underlying the importance of the manufacture of such APIs withing the country.

The Prime Minister requested the industry leaders to work on manufacturing RNA diagnostic kits for COVID-19 on a war footing.

He also askef the medicine retailers and pharmacists to be on constant vigil to ensure that black marketing and hoarding of medicianes is avoided and supply of essentials maintained. He suggested that wherever feasible, the supply of medicines in bulk may be avoided.

Prime Minister said that in this hour of need, it is imperative for the industry to work continously and also ensure that there is no shortage of workforce in the pharma sector.

Modi also suggested exploration of home delivery model to allow for maintenance of social distancing at pharmacies, ans also promotion of usage of digital mechanism to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Pharmaceutical Associations said that they are committed to maintaining the supply of essential medicines and equipment, and are also working on developing vaccines. They said that the government's policy announcements for the Pharma sector will give the sector a huge boost.

Meanwhile, PM Modi appreciated the dedication and commitment of the industry and the zeal with which they are working.

Till now, India has reported over 300 positive cases of COVID-19 as state government across the country have been ordering partial or complete lockdown in their respective states.

(With inputs from ANI)

