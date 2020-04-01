Coronavirus: UK records over 500 deaths in a day for the first time

The United Kingdom (UK) has recorded more than 500 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time. As of 7:30 pm on Wednesday (April 1), the number of deaths was 563. The total number of coronavirus cases in UK has come up to 29,474. The figures are increasing continuously.
"As of 9am 1 April, a total of 152,979 people have been tested of which 29,474 tested positive. As of 5pm on 31 March, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 have sadly died," read a tweet by UK's Health Ministry.
Fight Against Coronavirus
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 1, 2020
The UK has seen people in top echelons of power getting infected by novel coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has himself been found positive for coronavirus. COVID-19 has not even spared Prince Charles who has also been found positive.
Sheffield, Birmingham and Slough have emerged as hotspots of coronavirus infections in the UK. The capital city of London is also a hotspot. Among these cities, London and Birmingham have the maximum number of patients followed by Sheffield and Slough.
