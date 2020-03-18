Coronavirus outbreak: Over 60% train tickets cancelled due to COVID-19, says Indian Railways

File

More than 60 percent of trains tickets have been canceled in March so far due to the coronavirus outbreak, Railway officials informed a Parliamentary panel on Wednesday. With 3 deaths, coronavirus positive cases in India stand at 147. According to PTI sources, Railway Board chairman was slammed by the panel for being "unprepared, making a shoddy presentation at such sensitive time."

Earlier today, the Southern Railways canceled several trains due to poor occupancy consequent to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Southern Railways also increased the price of platform tickets to Rs 50 from Rs 10 at Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, and Tambaram Railway Stations to reduce the number of non-travelers till March 31 and prevent the risk of coronavirus. According to a statement, 26 trains have been called including MDU Duronto Express, MAS Duronto Express, Super Ac Express from Chennai Central to Trivandrum Central, Madgaon Express and several others. These trains will remain canceled from March 23 to April 2 as per their running schedule.

