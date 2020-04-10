Noida Police arrests people gathered for namaz in violation of lockdown

Image Source : INDIA TV Noida Police arrests people gathered for namaz in masjid

Coronavirus is causing mayhem in the country, the country is in lockdown but not everyone is following the rules. Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police on Friday were told of a group of people gathered at a masjid for namaz in a clear violation of lockdown directives. The incident occurred in Karaunda village where 20-25 people had gathered.

The policemen acted on the information input and reached the masjid in Karaunda village. When the police arrived, the crowd dispersed and the namazis attempted to flee the scene. But 7 of these people were arrested by the police. The police have registered a case under sections 188, 269, 270, 271.

Coronavirus pandemic is real. The virus is highly contagious. Even one person infected by coronavirus can infect 400 healthy people. In a country of more than a billion people, it is by default an immensely difficult task to control spread of the virus. And at a time when a national lockdown is in place and is largely being implemented effectively, it is our job as citizens to abide by the rules and ensure that spread of the virus is contained.

(Reported by Sonu Kumar)

ALSO READ | COVID-19: SpiceJet operates 1st freighter service to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, carries medical supplies

ALSO READ | Loan moratorium: Banks ask customers to be cautious against frauds

Watch | Only good thing that has come out of COVID-19 is that drugs supply line has broken: Punjab CM

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News