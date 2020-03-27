Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus: Number of infections in India crosses 700 mark, virus continues to wreak havoc in Europe

On the 3rd day of national lockdown, coronavirus continued claiming new targets as the number of those infected swelled. According to Union Health Ministry, the total number of infections rose to 724 by Friday night. Out of these, 640 are the active cases while 66 have recovered. Number of deaths was 17 . Globally, the USA dislodged China in total number of coronavirus infections. The US has around 83 thousand infections while the same number for China was around 81 thousand.

Here are the developments that took place on March 27:

1. Almost 1000 coronavirus deaths registered in Italy:

Italy on Friday registered almost 1000 deaths, according to AFP. Italy has been a hotspot of coronavirus for quite some time. However, close to 1000 deaths is a frightening reminder that worse is not yet over.

2. RBI comforts common man

Reserve Bank of India attempted to ease financial burden on the common man on Friday.

"For the next three months, no EMI would be deducted from the account of anyone who has a loan outstanding. And all this without any hit on the credit score," the bank said. The 3 -month moratorium is for all term loans, which means loans of more than 1 year

3. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

UK PM Boris Johnson was found positive for coronavirus on Friday. He took to Twitter after his test results and posted a video of himself

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Following UK PM Johnson, UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock was found positive for coronavirus.

4. Toddler tests positive for coronavirus in Navi Mumbai

A one-and-half-year-old boy tested positive for coronavirus in Navi Mumbai on Friday, a civic health official said.

This is the eighth case of coronavirus in Navi Mumbai.

Coronavirus is widely believed to be primarily affecting adults. But this news caused quite a stir late on Friday.

5. Coronavirus infections in India crosses 700

On Friday, number of coronavirus crossed 700. According to Health Ministry, number of infections in the country rose to 724. Kerala and Maharashtra have 129 and 127 infections respectively.

