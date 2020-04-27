Lockdown: 23 Navodaya Vidyalaya students stranded in Punjab returned

23 Navodaya Vidyalaya students stranded in Punjab returned (Representational Image)

Twenty-three students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh, who had been stranded in Punjab since the lockdown on March 24, were sent back to their hometown on Monday in a chartered bus, an official said. They had come from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh to their sister school in Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district of Punjab on a student-exchange programme and got stuck due to the lockdown, Special Chief Secretary K.B.S. Sidhu, who is in-charge to monitor state-wide coronavirus cases, told IANS.

Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri had tied up for their travel, security, food and route permissions, he added.

Incidentally, the Jawahar Vidyalaya in Ropar is being converted into a Covid Care Centre.

