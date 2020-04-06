Tej Pratap Yadav, Rabri Devi light lanterns on PM's call

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi lit a lantern, the party's election symbol.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Rabri's son and former health minister was also present with his mother. Tej Pratap shared a picture of lighting a lantern on social media.

Tej Pratap wrote in Hindi on Twitter, which is roughly translated as, "The journey of life means walking together. We are with all those who are fighting a war against this pandemic. We will defeat the darkness caused by Covid-19 by lighting lantern."

Rabri Devi also tweeted: "Nobody should die of starvation. I pray to God that light comes to every home."

RJD workers across the state lit lanterns on PM Modi's call at 9 p.m. for 9 minutes on Sunday to send across the message of solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

Several RJD leaders also shared their pictures on social media of lighting lanterns.

